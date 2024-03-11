Finance

Net profit of OTP Bank Romania rises seven-fold to EUR 52mn in 2023

11 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OTP Bank Romania, which is in the process of being taken over by the market leader by assets Banca Transilvania, announced its net profit surged seven-fold to RON 262mn (EUR 52mn) in 2023, according to Economica, based on the annual report published by OTP Bank in Budapest.

The adjusted profit after tax of OTP Bank Romania surged to HUF 20bn in 2023 from HUF 3bn in 2022, according to the report.

The unusual performance was the result of massive provisioning for impairment for loan losses reported in 2022: HUF 11bn in 2022 compared to HUF 2.8bn release of provisions in 2023.

The operating profit recorded last year reached RON 270mn (EUR 54mn), up 25% compared to the previous year, as a result of the 13% increase in total income, while net interest income increased by 4% y/y, and net commissions increased by 8% y/y, influenced by higher commissions from card transactions.

According to local reporting standards, the bank's assets reached RON 19.8bn (EUR 4bn) at the end of 2023, a stable level compared to the previous year, and the bank's capital adequacy ratio reached the level of 23.9% (+138 basis points y/y), influenced by the increase in own funds.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Finance

Net profit of OTP Bank Romania rises seven-fold to EUR 52mn in 2023

11 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OTP Bank Romania, which is in the process of being taken over by the market leader by assets Banca Transilvania, announced its net profit surged seven-fold to RON 262mn (EUR 52mn) in 2023, according to Economica, based on the annual report published by OTP Bank in Budapest.

The adjusted profit after tax of OTP Bank Romania surged to HUF 20bn in 2023 from HUF 3bn in 2022, according to the report.

The unusual performance was the result of massive provisioning for impairment for loan losses reported in 2022: HUF 11bn in 2022 compared to HUF 2.8bn release of provisions in 2023.

The operating profit recorded last year reached RON 270mn (EUR 54mn), up 25% compared to the previous year, as a result of the 13% increase in total income, while net interest income increased by 4% y/y, and net commissions increased by 8% y/y, influenced by higher commissions from card transactions.

According to local reporting standards, the bank's assets reached RON 19.8bn (EUR 4bn) at the end of 2023, a stable level compared to the previous year, and the bank's capital adequacy ratio reached the level of 23.9% (+138 basis points y/y), influenced by the increase in own funds.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced
08 March 2024
Transport
Romania's government announces EUR 1.2 bln investment in new berths at Constanta Port
07 March 2024
Business
Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments
07 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president, Austrian chancellor discuss Schengen during meeting in Bucharest