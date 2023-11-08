Romanian shipyard gets EUR 2.4 mln order from Dutch customer

Ship manufacturer Şantierul Naval Orşova (BVB: SNO) concluded a contract worth EUR 2.4 million to construct a river ship for the Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding company from the Netherlands.

According to a note published by SNO to investors, the delivery date is July 31, 2024, in the port of Rotterdam.

In 2023, the Romanian producer signed four other similar contracts with the same Dutch group for the delivery of ships. In October, it concluded a contract of EUR 1.5 million, in June one of EUR 3 million, and in March and April, two contracts of EUR 2.4 million each.

The Orşova shipyard ended the first semester of 2023 with a net profit of RON 0.5 million (EUR 0.1 million), from RON 2.5 million losses in the same period last year, while its turnover increased by 83% y/y to RON 44 million (EUR 8.8 million).

