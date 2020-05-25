Romania’s PM says pensions will rise “depending on economy”

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban confirmed that the public pensions would increase from September 1, although the economy is not going well.

By how much will depend on "the state of the economy" and will be decided considering the long-term sustainability of the public pension system, he added.

"The pensions will increase. By how much will they increase, this depends on the state of the economy and the [state's] actual capacity to pay pensions not only this year but also next year, and the following years. The sustainability of the pension system is fundamental, and we want to offer retirees the guarantee that they will surely receive the pension they deserve. They will grow as much as the economy allows ", Ludovic Orban declared on Romania TV, quoted by Mediafax.

In the same context, the prime minister said that the Parliament took a "super-populist" decision when it established the doubling of child allowances.

"It is not possible to double the allowances twice a year. (...) We will try to increase the allowance as much as the budgetary situation and the economic situation, and especially the economic forecasts will allow us," added the prime minister.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

