Orange Romania reports steady revenues in January-September

Orange Romania reported a turnover of EUR 273 mln for January-September this year, similar to the same period in 2020.

At the same time, the revenues from services increased due to the increase in the customer base compared to the same period of the previous year, despite the unfavourable global context caused by the lack of equipment stocks.

As of September 30, Orange Romania offered mobile, fixed and TV services for 10,798,000 customers, 1.7% more compared to the end of Q3 2020. Fixed broadband services had 451,000 customers, increasing by 18.3% compared to the same period in 2020.

Q3 2021 was marked by the completion of the transaction by which Orange Romania acquired the majority stake (54%) of the shares of Telekom Romania Communications. Thus, two communication infrastructures are brought together, as well as teams with the best expertise in terms of the quality of fixed and mobile networks in Romania, so that Romanians have access, in the future, to a complete offer of fixed convergent services, mobile and TV.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)