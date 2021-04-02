Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:01
Business

Orange opens 5G Lab in Romania

04 February 2021
French telecom group Orange will open nine Orange 5G Labs this year and one of them will be located in Romania.

Seven of these sites will be in France and one in Belgium. Thus, Romania is one of the first countries where Orange will allow companies and authorities to test 5G technologies.

“We believe that 5G will drive business competition and regional development. This is why Orange is involved in a co-innovation approach focused on 5G to create the uses of the future. Having a local presence close to these players is a key part of the Orange 5G Labs initiative, to support the digital transformation of economic players and to help everyone take advantage of 5G’s potential,” said Michäel Trabbia, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Orange.

The Orange 5G Lab in Romania will open in Bucharest in partnership with the Bucharest Polytechnic University.

Its goal is to foster the development of commercial projects, research and innovation. Orange is the leader of the Romanian telecom market by number of clients and revenues.

The French group is currently in the process of taking over German group Deutsche Telekom’s Romanian fixed communications division, a deal that should be completed at the middle of this year, after all the regulatory approvals.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

