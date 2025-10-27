Oradea designated Romania’s Youth Capital 2027

The city of Oradea, in western Romania, has been designated Romania’s Youth Capital 2027 following a national competition, according to the City Hall.

The designation took place during a special event organized in Vaslui, the current holder of the title, where the Oradea City Hall was represented by deputy mayor Teofil Filimon.

“Today, in Oradea, there is a real alignment between the administration, high schools and universities, NGOs, the cultural environment, and the private sector, a synergy that will form the foundation for implementing the ‘Oradea O’Clock’ program, the theme under which the Youth Capital events will take place,” Oradea City Hall said in a press release.

The slogan ‘Oradea O’Clock’ proposes the image of a city where young people set the rhythm, like the mechanism of a clock that only works when all its pieces are connected and synchronized, the municipality said.

The program includes a series of emblematic projects, such as Short Career Academies (SkillSprint); a unique digital platform to facilitate internships and traineeships in local companies (Internship Hub Oradea); a Hackathon of ideas and prototypes, with tech solutions for local issues; a youth-coordinated GreenFest with environmental actions, green initiative fairs, and eco-friendly events; MindUp, the Youth Mental Health Network, a program implemented in campuses and high schools, offering psychological counseling, peer support, and anti-bullying campaigns.

Also planned are youth hubs in neighborhoods; a youth festival coordinated by young people, featuring concerts, exhibitions, urban art, and open-air cinema; bootcamps on artificial intelligence, data science, and digital skills; a citywide volunteer network (a volunteering platform with certifications, badges, and microgrants), as well as a community project dedicated to health, exercise, and outdoor socializing, called “Neighborhoods in Motion.”

The mayor of Oradea, Florin Birta, said that the city has become a model of sustainable urban development. “

Through the constant involvement of youth organizations, active students, and pupils, the local administration has become increasingly aware of the need for policies and programs by, with, and for young people,” the mayor emphasized.

The municipality’s candidacy was based on an extensive consultation process with young people, conducted through a public questionnaire, which identified their main concerns and priorities: youth-friendly urban mobility, open and welcoming spaces, opportunities for practical learning, a direct link between employers and young people, support for mental health, impactful volunteering, and unified digital communication.

The “Romania’s Youth Capital” program is the most important national initiative dedicated to young people and participatory urban development, inspired by the European Youth Capital model. Through this program, one city in Romania receives the title of Youth Capital each year, becoming a laboratory of civic engagement, social innovation, and collaboration between young people, public administration, NGOs, and the business sector.

The city that receives the title gets a prize of 50,000 euros, will host the 2027 Youth Summit, and benefits from support in attracting resources, creating partnerships, and developing youth-focused projects.

Currently, the title is held by the municipality of Vaslui (2025), and in 2026, it will be taken over by Alba Iulia.

(Photo source: Oradea.ro)