A car of the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team, which won the constructors’ championship and the F1 drivers’ championship, was driven down the Transalpina, one of the most spectacular mountain roads in Romania.

The photos were made public by the Oracle Red Bull Racing team on December 1, Romania's National Day. “The RB7 has touched down in România. Serving up a birthday treat in the Romanian hills,” the company wrote. The RB7 is considered one of the most successful single-seaters in the history of Formula 1. On September 10, it was present in Constitutiei Square in Bucharest, at the Red Bull Racing Show Run, according to Euronews Romania.

Several pictures from Transalpina featuring the race car followed, each posted on the team’s official Facebook page, and each gathering over ten thousand likes.

Austrian pilot Patrick Friesacher was behind the wheel as the F1 car slid across Transaplina’s winding road.

Oracle Red Bull Racing took its cars to some of the most beautiful parts of the world in the past. They crossed America from one end to the other, reached Europe from Asia by crossing the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, and toured the most beautiful castles in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In 2022, the year in which the Oracle Red Bull Racing team secured the world titles in Formula 1, the team decided to travel to Romania to discover the Transalpina.

(Photo source: Oracle Red Bull Racing on Facebook)