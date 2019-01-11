Romanian online retailer CEL.ro sues market leader eMAG for copyright infringement

Romanian online retailer CEL.ro sued market leader eMAG for having used the CEL.ro trademark to promote its online store, a practice that infringes Article 90 of the Law 84/1998 on Trademarks and Geographical Indications.

Corsar Online, the company owned by Tiberiu Pop and operating the CEL.ro store, sued Dante International, the company that manages the eMAG store, according to a press release, local News.ro reported.

In brief, eMAG owners did not take the necessary actions to stop a message that they claim that was posted by third party (customers) and that diverted those searching online for CEL.ro to the eMAG website. As a result of this activity, which he describes as illegal and which has extended over a period of almost 2 years, about 51,845 customers have been misled, which has prevented CEL.ro from making RON 781,822 (EUR 165,000) in sales, Tiberiu Pop claims. Moreover, the misleading advertising has created confusion among consumers, settling in their minds the belief that CEL.ro was bought by eMAG, he said in a statement.

Pop also blames the Competition Council and the tax collection agency ANAF of delayed and ineffective measures against eMAG.

