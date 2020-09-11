Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:52
Events

Bucharest’s Comic Opera for Children holds online Christmas fair this year

09 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Comic Opera for Children in Bucharest has decided to move its Christmas fair online this year, with dozens of specific activities, from concerts of classical music and carols to creative workshops and even virtual meetings with Santa Claus.

The “Christmas Story” fair for children will open its doors virtually on November 20. 

The program will include various online activities, such as live creative workshops where children will learn how to make Christmas decorations, or live talks with Santa Claus, Agerpres reported. Performances of the Comic Opera for Children will also be streamed online (including The Nutcracker). Also, to create an authentic magical holiday atmosphere, groups of carolers will arrive live in children’s homes.

All those who wish to participate in the events are invited to register in advance on the event page Povestedecraciun.net.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Matthieuclouis/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:07
03 November 2020
Social
Central RO: Sibiu Christmas market suspended because of Covid-19 crisis
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:52
Events

Bucharest’s Comic Opera for Children holds online Christmas fair this year

09 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Comic Opera for Children in Bucharest has decided to move its Christmas fair online this year, with dozens of specific activities, from concerts of classical music and carols to creative workshops and even virtual meetings with Santa Claus.

The “Christmas Story” fair for children will open its doors virtually on November 20. 

The program will include various online activities, such as live creative workshops where children will learn how to make Christmas decorations, or live talks with Santa Claus, Agerpres reported. Performances of the Comic Opera for Children will also be streamed online (including The Nutcracker). Also, to create an authentic magical holiday atmosphere, groups of carolers will arrive live in children’s homes.

All those who wish to participate in the events are invited to register in advance on the event page Povestedecraciun.net.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Matthieuclouis/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:07
03 November 2020
Social
Central RO: Sibiu Christmas market suspended because of Covid-19 crisis
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"