Bucharest’s Comic Opera for Children holds online Christmas fair this year

The Comic Opera for Children in Bucharest has decided to move its Christmas fair online this year, with dozens of specific activities, from concerts of classical music and carols to creative workshops and even virtual meetings with Santa Claus.

The “Christmas Story” fair for children will open its doors virtually on November 20.

The program will include various online activities, such as live creative workshops where children will learn how to make Christmas decorations, or live talks with Santa Claus, Agerpres reported. Performances of the Comic Opera for Children will also be streamed online (including The Nutcracker). Also, to create an authentic magical holiday atmosphere, groups of carolers will arrive live in children’s homes.

All those who wish to participate in the events are invited to register in advance on the event page Povestedecraciun.net.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Matthieuclouis/Dreamstime.com)