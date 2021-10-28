Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 08:19
Business

RO minister of energy says he secured gas supplies for Timisoara municipality for a week

28 October 2021
Romanian acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu claimed that he found a short-term fix for the central heating in the municipality of Timisoara, where the natural gas suppliers discontinued their deliveries on October 26 amid unpaid bills and insolvency of the central heating company Colterm, Agerpres reported

However, Popescu didn’t explain what solution has he found.

Mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, confirmed that a gas supplier would deliver natural gas to Colterm at the minimum necessary rate such as to help it burn the coal the central heating company has in its inventory.

Minister Popescu stressed that it is a temporary fix to last no more than one week (this coincides with the stock of coal owned by Colterm).

In the meantime, E.ON said that it is ready to supply natural gas to hospitals directly so that they can heat, according to Agerpres.

The energy supplier explained that the municipal heating company Colterm owes it RON 76 mln (EUR 14 mln), and the value of the debt has increased over the past months when the gas has been delivered under short-term arrangements. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

