RO minister of energy says he secured gas supplies for Timisoara municipality for a week

Romanian acting minister of energy Virgil Popescu claimed that he found a short-term fix for the central heating in the municipality of Timisoara, where the natural gas suppliers discontinued their deliveries on October 26 amid unpaid bills and insolvency of the central heating company Colterm, Agerpres reported

However, Popescu didn’t explain what solution has he found.

Mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, confirmed that a gas supplier would deliver natural gas to Colterm at the minimum necessary rate such as to help it burn the coal the central heating company has in its inventory.

Minister Popescu stressed that it is a temporary fix to last no more than one week (this coincides with the stock of coal owned by Colterm).

In the meantime, E.ON said that it is ready to supply natural gas to hospitals directly so that they can heat, according to Agerpres.

The energy supplier explained that the municipal heating company Colterm owes it RON 76 mln (EUR 14 mln), and the value of the debt has increased over the past months when the gas has been delivered under short-term arrangements.

