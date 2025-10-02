Developer One United Properties starts work on two schools in Bucharest

One United Properties, one of the largest real estate developers in Romania, has begun construction work on two schools located within the One Academy Club and One Lake District developments, which will accommodate over 1,000 children. These projects benefit from an investment of approximately EUR 19 million.

The developer has also already identified land for the expansion of both schools, so that in the future they will be able to accommodate an additional 1,000 students, reaching a total capacity of 2,000.

The One Academy Club development will include a school and kindergarten, for which the developer will allocate an investment of approximately EUR 12 million. This educational facility will serve preschool, primary, and secondary school students, with a total capacity of 714 students. It will also offer facilities such as a gym, after-school program, cafeteria, library, outdoor sports field, laboratory, and medical offices.

The school will operate in a building with an area of 7,695 square meters, another 2,491 square meters will be allocated for the kindergarten, and the sports hall will cover 1,271 square meters.

The school, located within the One Academy Club development near Lake Tei, will run programs in collaboration with the Sfânta Tecla Foundation to get involved in charitable initiatives for children and families in need.

In addition, One United Properties has also invested in the infrastructure of this area with an investment of EUR 6 million, carried out by the company together with other real estate developers present in the area. Roughly 3.5 km of new roads will be built, with completion estimated for the end of this year.

The second educational facility built by the company in District 2 is located within the One Lake District development, on the shores of Lake Plumbuita. This facility benefits from an investment of approximately EUR 7 million and includes a school and nursery, serving preschool, primary, and secondary education, and is designed for a total of 330 students. Related services include a sports field, medical offices, administrative spaces, etc.

One United Properties is also investing EUR 2 million to create the road infrastructure needed to provide access and ease traffic flow in this area. A 5-lane road with traffic lights, connected to Gherghiței Street, will facilitate access to the development. This will be complemented by two other access roads.

These investments also include a promenade open to the public, along Lake Plumbuita. The promenade will be at least 6 m wide, with a developed area of 600 sqm and 4,500 sqm of green space, equipped with rest and socializing areas, vegetation zones, and landscape observation points, the company said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)