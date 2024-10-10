One United Properties shareholders approve bi-annual dividend payment, share price consolidation at 50:1 ratio

News from Companies

The shareholders of One United Properties (BVB: ONE ), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, approved several key resolutions during the General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 10th, 2024. These include approving the audited financial statements for the first six months of 2024, the payment of the first tranche of the 2024 dividend, the consolidation of the company’s shares, a new share buyback program, and the ratification of various credit facilities for ongoing developments. The quorum in both of the meeting was over 79%.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend my sincere thanks to our shareholders for their continued trust and active engagement in this General Meeting. The decisions we approved today are pivotal for the future of One United Properties. From maintaining our policy of bi-annual dividend distributions to implementing a share buyback program and consolidating the share price, we are continuing the execution of our strategy to generate sustainable value for our shareholders. Since our IPO three years ago, we have tripled our turnover, raised EUR 170 million in capital, and solidified our position as a leader in the Romanian real estate market. The measures approved today lay the foundation for our next growth phase, aligned with our ONE 2030 strategy, which will guide us in the years to come," said Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors at One United Properties.

During the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders approved the payment of a dividend amounting to 7.7 million euros, approximately 0.002 euros (0.01 lei) per share, to be paid on November 11th, 2024, to shareholders holding ONE shares as of the registration date of October 30th, 2024. One United Properties follows a semi-annual dividend policy, with the first tranche being approved in the autumn based on half-year audited results, and the second tranche approved in April annual General Meeting, alongside the audited annual report.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders approved the consolidation of shares at a ratio of 50:1, meaning that for every 50 existing shares, shareholders will receive 1 new ONE share. As a result, the nominal value of a share will increase from RON 0.2 to RON 10, with the share price adjusted accordingly. The total market capitalization of the company will remain unchanged. This consolidation aims to improve trading dynamics by reducing the number of shares in circulation and decreasing volatility. The consolidation will not affect the overall value of shareholders' holdings, except for minor adjustments due to fractional shares, which will be compensated in cash. The compensation price, calculated based on the average adjusted trading price of the non-consolidated shares over the past 12 months and multiplied by 50, has been set at RON 46.225 per consolidated share, in compliance with relevant legislation.

The registration date for the share consolidation is December 11th, 2024. This means that shareholders who acquire ONE shares by December 9th, 2024, will be entitled to benefit from the consolidation, which will be automatically reflected in their accounts on December 12th, 2024. No action is required from shareholders.

Additionally, shareholders approved a share buyback program with a value of up to EUR 4 million. Shares will be repurchased from the market in accordance with the prevailing legislation, at prices not lower than the nominal value of RON 0.2 per share and no higher than RON 1.5 per share. Following the share consolidation, these limits will be adjusted to RON 10 and RON 75, respectively.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

*This is a Press release.