One United Properties partners with Armani/Casa for One Lake Club

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania announces entering into a partnership with the prestigious Armani/Casa, a premiere for the Romanian market. The collaboration targets the creation of a unique interior design concept at One Lake Club, an exclusive high-rise residential development located right on the shore of Tei Lake in Bucharest, with a beautiful 150 meters public promenade opened to everyone for strolling around the lake.

The partnership represents a first for the local market and One Lake Club development will be labelled as „Furnished by Armani/Casa”, bearing the unique imprint of a true symbol in the world of international fashion and interior design. The Armani/Casa lifestyle will mark the interiors of a spectacular penthouse, two show flat apartments from the top floor and the lobby. This penthouse within One Lake Club will be completely furnished by Armani/Casa and future buyers will have the opportunity to access Armani/Casa products and a dedicated consultancy service, for an intimate place that expresses the pleasure of well-being.

”We are happy and proud to unveil the partnership with Armani/Casa, a worldwide known brand representing timeless elegance and exclusive design. With this collaboration that marks a premiere for the real estate market in Romania, we offer a superior living experience and refinement to our clients, where the cultural element shapes a contemporary urban lifestyle. Known globally for the unique elegance, Armani/Casa is the perfect partner in our pursuit of creating excellence in real estate. We hope this partnership to represent an important step for the local market, which has significant potential, towards landmark sustainable developments”, said Andrei Diaconescu, cofounder and co-CEO One United Properties.

One Lake Club „Furnished by Armani/Casa” will thus become a statement on the residential Romanian market. The 7 towers located right on the shore of Tei Lake will offer future residents spectacular views, reshaping the urban lifestyle close to nature. One Lake Club will comprise a total of more than 700 apartments, both studios and one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments. In addition, the development also provides an exclusive collection of elegant apartments with private gardens and spacious penthouses with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular panoramic views of the lake, park, and city. 10 commercial spaces and a total of 853 parking spaces will complete the development, as well as various integrated facilities, such as shopping areas, swimming pool, spa, gym, or brasserie. One Lake Club has a gross building area of approximately 75,260 sqm. With a private park of almost 1ha and a generous opening of more than 150 meters to the lake, One Lake Club development will offer an exquisite perspective and unique opportunities for relaxation and recreation. With the panoramic South views over Tei Lake and West views over Floreasca Lake, One Lake Club will be synonymous with a modern and exclusivist lifestyle in an urban world of sustainable design and in one of the most desirable residential communities in Romania.

Sustainability will also be imprinted on One Lake Club, as the development will benefit from geoexchange systems, a technology that contributes to promoting a green lifestyle and energy efficiency. This solution does not emit carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, or other greenhouse gases that contribute to air pollution. In addition, since the geoexchange systems do not burn significant amounts of fuel such as gas, oil, propane, or coal, they operate at a lower cost and are much cleaner. Consequently, the costs for heating and cooling with geoexchange solution are lower than traditional solution and it will be predictable and long-term consumption autonomy. The solution installed at One Lake Club will save approximately 905 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

About Armani/Casa

Founded in 2000 by Giorgio Armani, Armani/Casa is a world leader in the luxury furnishings sector. A byword for elegance and style, it stems from Giorgio Armani’s living dream of a warm, harmonious, highly comfortable and sophisticated haven. Today Armani/Casa offers a complete range of products for home furnishing: from furniture and accessories, from exclusive fabrics to wallcoverings as well as kitchen and bath systems that subtly merge stylistic features and technology.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, MCSI, FTSE Russell, FTSE EPRA Nareit, ROTX and STOXX.

*This is a Press release.