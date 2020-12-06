Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 08:19
Business
OMV Petrom increases stake in Bulgarian offshore project
12 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spanish company Repsol has sold its stake in the Han Asparuh block in Bulgaria's Black Sea section to its partners OMV and Total, Economica.net reported. This means that Romanian group OMV Petrom, which will take over OMV's stake in this block, has consequently increased its stake.

At the end of 2019, OMV Petrom announced that it would take over OMV's stake in this perimeter.

In February 2020, company officials said it would pay the parent group OMV about EUR 27 million for its stake in OMV Offshore Bulgaria, the company that owns the concession. The transaction, which has several suspensive clauses, was not completed at that time.

Following the latest deal, OMV's stake, to be taken over by OMV Petrom, increased to 42.86%, and that of the French company Total, which is also the block's operator, increased to 57.14%.

The Han Asparuh block is located in the western part of the Bulgarian Black Sea area, is very deep, and covers an area of ​​about 14,200 square kilometers, with a depth of up to 2,200 meters.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 08:19
Business
OMV Petrom increases stake in Bulgarian offshore project
12 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spanish company Repsol has sold its stake in the Han Asparuh block in Bulgaria's Black Sea section to its partners OMV and Total, Economica.net reported. This means that Romanian group OMV Petrom, which will take over OMV's stake in this block, has consequently increased its stake.

At the end of 2019, OMV Petrom announced that it would take over OMV's stake in this perimeter.

In February 2020, company officials said it would pay the parent group OMV about EUR 27 million for its stake in OMV Offshore Bulgaria, the company that owns the concession. The transaction, which has several suspensive clauses, was not completed at that time.

Following the latest deal, OMV's stake, to be taken over by OMV Petrom, increased to 42.86%, and that of the French company Total, which is also the block's operator, increased to 57.14%.

The Han Asparuh block is located in the western part of the Bulgarian Black Sea area, is very deep, and covers an area of ​​about 14,200 square kilometers, with a depth of up to 2,200 meters.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?
03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
10 June 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus pandemic inspires Romanian online productions
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania