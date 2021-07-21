OMV Petrom sells EUR 20 mln land in northern Bucharest to local entrepreneurs

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom sold two plots of land in the northern part of Bucharest, in the so-called Petrom City, to companies controlled by local entrepreneurs Dan Şucu and Raul Doicescu. The deals are estimated at a combined value of over EUR 20 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Doicescu's Bog'Art group, through development company Art Property, and Şucu's Mobexpert furniture producer & retailer, plan a mixed project to be built on the two lots, including 1,500 homes, a hotel and a hospital.

Bog'Art bought a lot of 26,000 sqm, and Mobexpert a lot of 43,000 sqm, and according to the quoted sources, the average price was EUR 290 per sqm.

This would be the second association between Mobexpert and a construction company after Dan Şucu developed the Arcadia project in the Domenii area of ​​Bucharest together with Valentin Vişoiu, the owner of the construction company Conarg.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)