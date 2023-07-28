OMV Petrom to pay a special dividend higher than the normal one

The Executive Board of Integrated Romanian energy company OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) proposes the distribution of a special dividend in gross value of RON 0.0450 per share, which leads to a total value of special dividends of RON 2.8 billion.

This would result in a gross dividend yield of 8.2%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

“Given the company’s financial strength in terms of net cash position and expected profitability,” the company is entitled to extend a special dividend, the company’s management explained.

The normal dividend, paid from last year’s profit, was in a total amount of RON 2.33 billion, which raises the total dividends distributed in 2023 to over RON 5.1 billion.

Last year, OMV Petrom paid shareholders total dividends (normal and special) amounting to over RON 4.4 billion, more than double the amount distributed in 2021.

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)