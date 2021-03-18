Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/18/2021 - 08:20
Capital markets

RO oil and gas group OMV Petrom confirms it will pay the same dividend as last year

18 March 2021
Romania’s leading oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP) will pay a gross dividend of RON 0.031 per share from last year’s net profit and from reported profits from previous years.

The dividend yield is 7.6% at Wednesday’s closing price of RON 0.407 per share. The total value of dividends is RON 1.75 bln (EUR 360 mln), the same as last year, despite the 64% drop in the group’s consolidated net profit in 2020, to RON 1.29 bln (EUR 265 mln).

The dividend proposal, which came from the group’s management, also needs to be voted by the group’s shareholders.

Austrian group OMV holds 51% of OMV Petrom while the Romanian state holds a 20.6% stake. The annual general shareholders meeting will take place on April 27. OMV Petrom’s shares are up 12% since the beginning of this year.

(Photo: OMV Petrom on Flickr)

[email protected]

