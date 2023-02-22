Hospice Casa Speranței: OMV Petrom grants EUR 7 million to RO palliative care foundation

Energy company OMV Petrom will grant more than EUR 7 million to the palliative care foundation Hospice Casa Speranței, the company announced.

The funding will cover the foundation’s operational costs for 2023. It will help the foundation offer palliative care to approximately 5,000 patients and focus its financial and fund-raising efforts on building two hospitals: one for adults in Brașov and one for children in Adunații-Copăceni.

More than 170,000 local patients need palliative care every year, but only one in five receive such services. Furthermore, 11 counties in Romania have no palliative care provider, the foundation explained. Since its establishment, Hospice Casa Speranței has worked with more than 45,000 patients and more than 100,000 next of kin.

OMV Petrom previously supported healthcare projects such as the building of the first pediatric oncology hospital in Romania - Asociația Dăruiește Viață; the transport of children suffering from illnesses that cannot be treated in Romania - Asociația Blondie; 17 hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic- the Red Cross Association; and medical prevention through the Sănătate în Vecinătate (Healthcare in the Proximity) program - Asociația Medcorp.

(Photo courtesy of OMV Petrom)

simona@romania-insider.com