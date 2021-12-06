Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Romania to tighten entry restrictions ahead of Omicron Covid-19 wave

06 December 2021
Romania’s relevant authorities agreed upon a meeting on December 5, faced with the first cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus spotted in the country, to enforce tighter entry restrictions to all visitors.

The restrictions will be enacted and enforced within 48 to 72 hours, allowing visitors to take the necessary steps. On Sunday (December 5) evening, the restrictions were announced only verbally.

Thus, visitors arriving from countries outside of the European Union must hold a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before the entry.

Those not vaccinated will be quarantined for ten days.

People coming from the EU countries are subject to different regimes depending on the epidemiological risk (Green, Yellow or Red countries) of the country of origin.

The country also decided to implement the Passenger Locator Form, set to come into force on December 20. All those arriving in the country, regardless of their country of origin, will need to fill it in, Hotnews.ro reported

Romania on December 3 approved the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. Those coming from Green or Yellow countries can avoid quarantine if they take an RT-PCR test, but those coming from Red countries must be vaccinated (or recovered from the Covid-19) to avoid quarantine.

