Romanian Ombudsman objects to insufficient minimum statutory wage

Romania's Ombudsman pointed out that the minimum statutory gross salary in the country, of RON 2,550 (some EUR 500, or RON 1,524 in net terms) for 2022, is lower than the consumption basket for a single adult person, of RON 2,708, according to a report prepared by the institution.

In this context, the Ombudsman called for "urgent measures to establish a minimum gross basic salary in the country that will ensure adequate protection for employees in relation to the real needs of them and of their families," Ziarul Financiar reported.

The report is based on data published by the statistics office INS on household income and expenditure, on official data on the minimum gross wage, while information on the consumer basket is based on an analysis by the Friedrich Ebert Romania Foundation and Syndex Romania in November 2021.

The study shows that the value of the minimum consumption basket for a decent living for a family of two adults and two children was RON 7,234 per month in September 2021. The basket's value for a family of two adults and a child is RON 5,993 per month and for two adults RON 4,417 per month.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)