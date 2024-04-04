German chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Romanian PM in Bucharest this week

German chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to travel to Romania on Saturday, April 6, according to the official agenda published online and quoted by News.ro. During the visit, he will meet with Romania’s prime minister Marcel Ciolacu in Bucharest.

The two officials will discuss several issues of interest, including bilateral, security, and economic, the same source said.

Next, the German chancellor will participate in a round table with business representatives.

Olaf Scholz’s trip to Bucharest comes in the context of Europe preparing for the June elections. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the prime ministers of Belgium, Hungary, and Croatia also traveled to Bucharest on April 3 for a working meeting dedicated to the preparation of the future Strategic Agenda of the European Union hosted by the Romanian president Klaus Iohannis.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)