Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 08:13
Real Estate

Big office tenants in Bucharest seek to sublet their spaces

02 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One year after they sent their employees home amid the corona crisis, big companies operating in Romania such as Finastra, Visteon, and IBM decided to cut their losses and sublet their empty offices.

The office owners fear that this practice will force them to lower rents, Profit.ro reports.

Such developments come against more optimistic expectations voiced by real estate consultants that forecast higher demand on the office market segment.

The demand for office spaces in Bucharest will increase by 20-30% this year, "given that a significant part of the large tenants have exceeded expectations and are actively evaluating the options for space optimization," Cushman & Wakefield Echinox consultants recently said in a report.

While the migration to new, smaller locations may indeed generate a bigger volume of transactions on the office market, the overall demand will shrink if the spaces left empty are taken into consideration.

While the trend may prove lucrative for real estate consultants, the landlords will end with higher vacancy rates and smaller revenues at the end of the day, hence a negative correction of their properties' value.

Separately, new office spaces are also in the pipeline, adding to the ones put up for rerent by IBM, Finastra, or Visteon. The three add to a growing list of companies, including Vodafone, Thales, Orange, Genpact, Molson Coors, Deloitte, and Renault, which have already subleased offices with a total area of about 60,000 sqm, the equivalent of 2% of the modern office market in Bucharest.

"We are currently working on projects under construction involving more than 70,000 sqm in Bucharest and regional cities for some of the largest corporations on the local market," said Bogdan Bogatu, Director Office Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 08:13
Real Estate

Big office tenants in Bucharest seek to sublet their spaces

02 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One year after they sent their employees home amid the corona crisis, big companies operating in Romania such as Finastra, Visteon, and IBM decided to cut their losses and sublet their empty offices.

The office owners fear that this practice will force them to lower rents, Profit.ro reports.

Such developments come against more optimistic expectations voiced by real estate consultants that forecast higher demand on the office market segment.

The demand for office spaces in Bucharest will increase by 20-30% this year, "given that a significant part of the large tenants have exceeded expectations and are actively evaluating the options for space optimization," Cushman & Wakefield Echinox consultants recently said in a report.

While the migration to new, smaller locations may indeed generate a bigger volume of transactions on the office market, the overall demand will shrink if the spaces left empty are taken into consideration.

While the trend may prove lucrative for real estate consultants, the landlords will end with higher vacancy rates and smaller revenues at the end of the day, hence a negative correction of their properties' value.

Separately, new office spaces are also in the pipeline, adding to the ones put up for rerent by IBM, Finastra, or Visteon. The three add to a growing list of companies, including Vodafone, Thales, Orange, Genpact, Molson Coors, Deloitte, and Renault, which have already subleased offices with a total area of about 60,000 sqm, the equivalent of 2% of the modern office market in Bucharest.

"We are currently working on projects under construction involving more than 70,000 sqm in Bucharest and regional cities for some of the largest corporations on the local market," said Bogdan Bogatu, Director Office Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania