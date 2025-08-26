Nusco sells one-third of villas in EUR 30 mln Green Homes project near Bucharest

Real estate developer Nusco has sold one-third of the villas in its new residential project, Nusco Green Homes, a premium sustainable housing compound north of Bucharest. Located in the town of Tunari, the EUR 30 million development includes 61 villas, of which 21 have already been sold, the company said.

Marketed as the first fully sustainable premium villa project in the area, Nusco Green Homes is designed with energy-efficient features such as nZEB certification, heat pumps, photovoltaic panels, and ventilated façades.

The compound integrates extensive green spaces and infrastructure, with over 8,000 sqm of lawns, nearly 500 trees, and more than 2,500 conifers forming living fences that act as natural sound and air filters, the developer said. A 30-meter swimming pool and Mediterranean-style landscaping with palm trees, silver lindens, and perennial plants are part of the development’s central park.

In addition to private gardens for each villa, the project will feature community amenities including children’s playgrounds, sports areas, pet-friendly zones, a kindergarten, and a retail center.

Nusco, active in Romania for more than 27 years, has developed over 1,300 apartments and multiple office and residential projects, including Nusco City and Premio. It plans to deliver more than 800 new apartments and 118 villas by 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)