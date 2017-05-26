17 °C
May 26

Number of TV subscribers goes up in Romania

by Romania Insider
The number of subscribers to paid TV services in Romania reached 7.3 million at the end of 2016, up 3% year-on-year, according to the National Communications Authority (ANCOM).

Over 4.7 million are cable subscribers whereas 2.4 million watch TV via satellite and 95,000 use IPTV services. The penetration rate of audio-visual services among the Romanians households exceeded 97%.

The number of cable network subscribers registered an annual growth of 4%. The growth amounted to 9% in rural areas, whereas in urban areas it reached 3%. The penetration rate of TV services through cable networks amounted to almost 84% in urban areas, and 37% in villages.

The number of subscribers to paid TV services in digital format continued to go up, amounting to about 4.6 million. These represented 63% of all subscribers, up 5% year-on-year.

