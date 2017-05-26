Number of TV subscribers goes up in Romania

The number of subscribers to paid TV services in Romania reached 7.3 million at the end of 2016, up 3% year-on-year, according to the National Communications Authority (ANCOM).

Over 4.7 million are cable subscribers whereas 2.4 million watch TV via satellite and 95,000 use IPTV services. The penetration rate of audio-visual services among the Romanians households exceeded 97%.

The number of cable network subscribers registered an annual growth of 4%. The growth amounted to 9% in rural areas, whereas in urban areas it reached 3%. The penetration rate of TV services through cable networks amounted to almost 84% in urban areas, and 37% in villages.

The number of subscribers to paid TV services in digital format continued to go up, amounting to about 4.6 million. These represented 63% of all subscribers, up 5% year-on-year.

(photo source: Ancom.org.ro)