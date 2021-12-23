Nuclearelectrica sells EUR 180 mln of electricity to Enel under one-year contract

Romanian state-controlled nuclear company Nuclearelectrica, which operates Cernavoda nuclear plant, signed a wholesale electricity contract with the local subsidiary of French utility group Enel, Enel Energie, worth RON 902 mln (EUR 180 mln), according to a report submitted on December 2 to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, quoted by daily Adevarul.

The contract was concluded on the Centralized Market of bilateral electricity contracts - the PCCB-LE-flex trading method, managed by the Romanian Electricity and Gas Market Operator (OPCOM) and covers the period of January 1 - December 31, 2022.

(Photo: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com