Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 08:12
Business

Nuclearelectrica sells EUR 180 mln of electricity to Enel under one-year contract

23 December 2021
Romanian state-controlled nuclear company Nuclearelectrica, which operates Cernavoda nuclear plant, signed a wholesale electricity contract with the local subsidiary of French utility group Enel, Enel Energie, worth RON 902 mln (EUR 180 mln), according to a report submitted on December 2 to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, quoted by daily Adevarul.

The contract was concluded on the Centralized Market of bilateral electricity contracts - the PCCB-LE-flex trading method, managed by the Romanian Electricity and Gas Market Operator (OPCOM) and covers the period of January 1 - December 31, 2022.

(Photo: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

Normal
1

Editor's picks