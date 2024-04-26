nPloy recruitment platform for remote work expands to offer over 1,000 openings

Central and Eastern European startup nPloy has expanded its job posting offering with remote, location-flexible jobs in the technology industry to over 1,000 remote posts provided by more than 100 global tech companies, such as GitLab, Brevo, Airalo, Binance, AngelList, Polygon, Kraken, and Zapier.

"And from what we see in the last few weeks since we added worldwide remote positions, global talent is also joining nPloy at a very high speed. We can't be happier to see how we are connecting talented professionals with leading global companies, beyond boundaries and local limitations, thus expanding both parties' horizons," said Konstantin Tsonev, co-founder and COO of nPloy.

If in 2019, only 0.8% of employees in Romania worked from home, recent market estimates show that the percentage has increased to approximately 20%.

In response to the growing demand for flexible work opportunities and the globalization of the labor market, the nPloy job platform has prepared a diverse selection of remote jobs.

They cover diverse skill sets from software development and digital marketing to customer support and project management, providing options for anyone interested in the flexibility to work from anywhere in the world.

(Photo source: the company)