Norwegian beverage recycling company Tomra opens new logistics space near Bucharest

Tomra, a Norwegian company that provides automated solutions for the collection of metal, plastic, and glass beverage packaging for recycling, recently announced the opening of a new 4,000-square-meter logistics space near Bucharest.

According to the press information, the company's first national logistics center will primarily ensure the operation and maintenance of equipment that automates the post-consumer collection of beverage packaging for recycling, serving the entire Tomra collection system network in Romania.

The 4,000-square-meter logistics center includes a platform for loading and unloading up to 50 trucks per day.

Tomra opened a subsidiary in Romania in 2021 and rapidly developed a national network of service and maintenance, with technicians and fleets in each county, to support retailers operating return points.

Preparations for the Deposit-Refund System in Romania are intensifying for all participants as the launch date in November approaches. The SGR administrator, ReturRO, announced in June that over 60,000 companies have already registered on the system's online platform.

"Romania’s comprehensive Deposit-Return System needs not only well-articulated legislation, but also the involvement and support of all institutions, the DRS administrator RetuRo, merchants, retailers and producers, as well as consumers. From Tomra's global experience, we know that a high-performing DRS also needs a strong logistics backbone, capable of ensuring uptime for the automatic collection systems. This is why Tomra Collection Romania has already opened its first logistic support and maintenance center at national scale, which serves our entire network of machines, through an intervention team of highly qualified technicians, with more than 10 years’ experience in RVS maintenance and an intervention fleet ready at any time, with national cover,” said Dorin Mihai, director of Tomra Collection Romania.

Tomra has approximately 82,000 Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) installed in 60 markets, collecting over 45 billion beverage containers worldwide each year.

(Photo source: Tomra)