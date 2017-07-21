North Romania city hosts its first ball event

The Culture Palace in Târgu Mureș, a city in North-Central Romania, will host the Palace Ball on November 7.

The event is a Viennese Ball-type one, combining dance, classical music and charity. It is meant to celebrate 104 years since the building of the palace, which will undergo refurbishment works after receiving a EUR 1.5 million EU financing for this.

The building of the palace currently hosts several institutions: the Targu Mures State Philharmonic, the Mures County Library, the Art Museum, an art gallery and a permanent display of the Mures History Museum.

Couples of adults and children will perform famous dances such as Viennese waltz, the slow waltz, the polka and the quadrille. The Târgu Mureș Philharmonic will perform at the event, alongside soprano Irina Iordăchescu and tenor Cătălin Vasiliu. Professional sport dancers, including world champions Cristina Tătar and Paul Moldovan will attend the event, and the public will also be able to see a costume parade.

White tie and Black tie dress are required for the event.

Tickets cost between RON 250 and RON 310 throughout the month of August and RON 350 afterwards. Part of the revenues will be donated to the Mureș County Museum for the acquisition of several patrimony objects.

[email protected]