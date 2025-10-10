North Bucharest Investments becomes the official strategic partner of the Adrian Mutu Football Academy

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments announces a strategic partnership with the Adrian Mutu Football Academy, marking the beginning of a collaboration focused on developing sports among children and young people, health education, and promoting an active lifestyle.

As part of this partnership, the two organizations are launching the North Bucharest Investments Cup, a youth football competition taking place on October 29–30, at Complexul Sportiv Tei in Bucharest. The event will bring together young football teams from across the region, encouraging fair play, discipline, and teamwork.

Vlad Musteață, founder of North Bucharest Investments and a former professional athlete, stated:

“I strongly believe that sport builds character and gives children a healthy foundation based on perseverance and balance. Through this partnership, we aim to actively support a new generation that grows through movement and respect for health.”

Adrian Mutu, founder of the academy, emphasized the role of private investment in supporting sports education:

“It’s essential for the business community to be involved in developing young athletes. This partnership with North Bucharest Investments allows us to expand our programs and offer children better training conditions in an environment that promotes education through sport.”

Recently, Adrian Mutu opened the Adrian Mutu Football Academy, a project in which he invested around one million euros to develop a sports center dedicated to children up to 14 years old. Training sessions take place at the Complexul Cultural Sportiv Studențesc Tei, and registrations are currently open for children born between 2014 and 2020.

The collaboration between North Bucharest Investments and the Adrian Mutu Football Academy is part of a shared commitment to invest in the future of children — fostering health, education, and a sport-driven lifestyle.

This partnership also reflects a long-term vision, recognizing that sports are not only about performance, but also about developing clarity, discipline, and balanced decision-making. In the spirit of “Mens sana in corpore sano”, North Bucharest Investments supports the belief that a healthy mind is built through a healthy and active body.

*This is a press release.