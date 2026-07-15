North Bucharest App Accelerates the Digital Transformation of the Residential Real Estate Market | User Base Grows by 42% in Just One Month

News from Companies

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way people search for and choose a home, and the North Bucharest app, developed by North Bucharest Investments<, is confirming this shift through rapidly increasing user engagement. Over the past 30 days, the app has generated more than 115,000 interactions, while its user base has grown by 42% compared to the previous month, highlighting the growing importance of AI-powered digital solutions in the home-buying journey.

Usage data shows that users are increasingly engaging with the app's intelligent features, designed to simplify and personalize the property search experience. During the past month, the platform recorded more than 45,000 property gallery swipes, 26,500 AI Search queries, over 9,200 Property Tinder interactions, nearly 7,600 responses in the Property Tinder Quiz, more than 7,100 content views, approximately 6,300 screen navigations, close to 4,800 mortgage calculator sessions, and over 3,500 property search filters applied.



One of the strongest growth drivers has been AI Search, the app's conversational search feature that allows users to describe their ideal property in natural language instead of relying on traditional search filters. Over the last month, AI Search usage increased by 35% compared to the previous month, demonstrating the growing demand for AI-powered real estate experiences. At the same time, Property Tinder continues to refine personalized recommendations by learning from each user's preferences, making the property discovery process faster, smarter, and more intuitive.



The North Bucharest app provides access to more than 1,400 verified properties and over 100 residential developments, bringing together AI Search, a 24/7 AI-powered virtual assistant, Property Tinder, a mortgage calculator, an interactive map, smart alerts, and direct access to professional real estate consultants within a single platform. Developed by North Bucharest Investments, the application is a key component of the company's strategy to accelerate the digital transformation of Romania's residential real estate market and integrate artificial intelligence into every stage of the buying and investment journey.

"Interest in the North Bucharest app continues to grow month after month. Over the past 30 days, our user base increased by 42% compared to the previous month, while AI Search usage grew by approximately 35%. These figures clearly demonstrate that users are embracing new technologies and increasingly expect smarter, faster, and more personalized digital experiences. We believe the future of real estate belongs to platforms that combine artificial intelligence with human expertise, and that is exactly the vision we are bringing to life through the North Bucharest app." said Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

The North Bucharest app is designed to redefine the property search experience by integrating artificial intelligence into an intuitive and user-friendly platform. Through personalized recommendations, conversational search, and instant access to one of Bucharest's largest portfolios of residential properties, the app meets the evolving expectations of homebuyers and investors looking for faster, simpler, and more efficient ways to discover the right property.



Download the North Bucharest app for free.



*This is a press release.