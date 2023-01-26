Romania events: Nordic cinema in the spotlight at Transilvania International Film Festival 2023

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

A special program dedicated to Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Iceland is part of this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in Romania. Named Nordic Focus, the section marks a collaboration with The Göteborg Film Festival and film institutes from all five countries.

The program will include more than 25 screenings, cine-concerts, special guests, events, and exhibitions.

Jonas Holmberg, Artistic Director of Göteborg Film Festival, said: “Göteborg Film Festival is dedicated to supporting and giving international visibility to Nordic films and filmmakers. It is a pleasure and honour to cooperate and co-curate with such an interesting festival as Transilvania IFF, and we are really looking forward to this opportunity to give a few interesting glimpses of the great variety of contemporary Nordic cinema.”

The first announced titles of the Nordic Focus program include Sisu (dir. Jalmari Helander, Finland, 2022), Driving Mum (dir. Hilmar Oddsson, Iceland, 2022), Sick of Myself (dir. Kristoffer Borgli, Norway, 2022), and Triangle of Sadness (dir. Ruben Östlund, Sweden, 2022).

Further details are to be announced in the coming period.

The 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival will take place in Cluj-Napoca from June 9 to 18, 2023.

(Photo: still from Sisu; photo source: TIFF organizers)