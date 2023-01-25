German Film Days to be held in Bucharest, Timisoara in March

A new edition of the German Film Days will be held in Bucharest on March 2-5, with a program of new productions to be screened at the Elvire Popesco Cinema. Moreover, for the first time, the event will extend to Timisoara, where movie fans are expected at Cinema Victoria between March 9-12.

"I'm glad to finally be back after this period in which we felt the lack of meetings with the public at the German Film Days. The good part is that the 15th edition sums up the best German film productions of recent years," said Marina Neacșu, festival coordinator, quoted by News.ro.

The 15th edition of the German Film Days will be opened by "TOUBAB," awarded with the Audience Award at the Warsaw International Film Festival and the German Film Festival in Lisbon, and with the Best Young Actor Award, Ex-Aequo for Farba Dieng and Julius Nitschkoff, at the Bavarian Film Awards.

The event is organized by Goethe-Institut, a cultural institution that promotes the culture of the Federal Republic of Germany worldwide.

