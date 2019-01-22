Number of non-EU workers in Romania doubles in 2018

The number of non-EU workers who received work permits in Romania was close to 10,000 in 2018, Profit.ro reported. In 2017, 4,923 permits were issued for non-EU workers, out of which 3,854 for permanent workers. Last year, the number went up to 9,422 permits for non-EU workers.

Since joining the EU, Romania brought in workers mostly from Turkey and China but in the last two years most of them came from Vietnam. From Vietnam, a total of 1.414 workers came in 2017, and 3,202 in 2018. At the same time, the number of workers from Turkey went up to 1,200 in 2018, while another 768 workers were brought from Nepal.

Some 400 to 600 non-EU workers came to Romania yearly in first ten years of EU membership, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro. The number went up in 2008, when Romania issued 14,884 work permits. Of these, 4,832 were for workers from Turkey, 4,683 for workers from China, and 1,202 for workers from the Republic of Moldova. In 2009, 4,800 permits were issued, out of which 1,405 for workers from Turkey, and 1,395 for workers from China.

At the end of last year, the Government increased the number of working permits for non-EU residents in 2019, up to a contingent of 13,500. It was the second consecutive increase in the contingent of non-EU workers, a move that the Government took in response to the tight labor market.

(Photo: Pixabay)

