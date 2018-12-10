Designer Christmas fair Noel returns with new edition in Bucharest this weekend

A new edition of the designer Christmas fair Noel will be organized in Bucharest, at The Institute Space – Cartierul Creativ, on December 15-16.

Visitors will be able to choose gifts from the clothing items, accessories and objects created by more than 100 designers from Romania, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Greece, Argentina and Italy. The offer will also include cosmetics, leather items and contemporary jewelry.

Moreover, social projects such as I wonder, Made in Rosia Montana and the Pro Patrimonio Foundation will also be present at the event.

Entry costs RON 15. Further details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / NOËL; photo by Ionut Dobre)