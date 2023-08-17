No Romanian university in ranking of top 1,000 in the world

None of the universities in Romania were included in the 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), which has been produced since 2003 by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

The 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), published by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, analyzed over 2,500 institutions, including 16 from Romania, News.ro reported. The top 1,000 universities in the world are listed in the ranking, and this year none of Romania's universities were included.

Last year, the only Romanian university in the ranking was Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca.

Harvard University remains at the forefront of the ranking for the 21st year, followed by Stanford and MIT. Other universities in the Top 10 include Cambridge (fourth place), Berkeley (fifth place), Princeton (sixth place), and Oxford (seventh place).

According to the ranking's creators, in continental Europe, the University of Paris-Saclay (15th place) moves up one position and remains the best, followed by ETH Zurich (20th place).

Among Asian universities, Tsinghua University (22nd place) rose four positions and held the top spot in Asia for the first time. Two Chinese universities make their first appearance in the ARWU Top 100, namely Central South University (95th place) and Nanjing University (96th place).

There are 35 universities entering the Top 1,000 for the first time. Poland has nine universities in the ranking, the Czech Republic has six, and Hungary has four.

The ranking was first published in June 2003. In 2022, Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca was still part of the ranking, having been included in 2017. In 2019, the University of Bucharest was also part of the ranking.

