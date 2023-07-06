Western Romania: Timișoara Polytechnic University launches game development master program

The Polytechnic University in Timișoara, western Romania, recently announced the launch of a master’s program in game development.

The new master's program is not only aimed at graduates of technical specializations such as Automation and Computers or Computer Science but also at graduates from fields such as Design or Arts.

UPT says the new master is approached in an interdisciplinary manner and that it “contributes to the development of professional and cross-cutting competencies necessary for graduates to pursue a range of occupations demanded by the job market in the field of video game development.”

Students will have to use theoretical notions and apply them in specific projects like games, simulations, and 2D/3D modeling under the guidance of academic staff. Those who are not particularly skilled in programming can choose optional courses with an artistic focus within this master's program.

Overall, students will have the opportunity to explore various aspects of game development, such as game design, graphics, and animation, game programming, sound and music in games, testing, and evaluation, as well as project management aspects in the video game industry, according to G4Media.

There are 20 funded positions available, along with 15 self-funded positions. UPT further emphasizes that specialists in this field are highly sought after in the job market.

