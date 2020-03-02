Roaming, trade terms between RO and UK will not change before Jan 2021

The roaming terms related to the phone calls between Romania (European Union) and United Kingdom, will not change before January 2021, Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM assured, Euractiv.ro reported.

Meanwhile the courier firm DPD that operates across Europe assured that the terms related to the trade with goods will not change either before the beginning of the next year.

Furthermore, by mid-2020, the parties might agree on extending the deadline for operating any change in the import and export regime between the EU and UK, DPD officials said, quoted by Adevarul.

"Although Brexit is taking place, Romanians will continue to benefit from roaming at national rates in the UK, as well as the European-wide tariff ceilings for calls and text messages sent from Romania to UK phone numbers, at least until December 31, 2020,” said Eduard Lovin, vice-president of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM).

“An important consequence [of the transitional period] is that the goods and the merchandise will continue to move freely between the United Kingdom and Romania, without customs declarations or additional controls," said Karla Codrea, CEO of DPD Romania, who attended the DPD Management Meeting in Berlin on January 30.

(Photo: Pixabay)

