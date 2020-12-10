Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:28
Business

Dutch group NN enters home insurance segment in Romania

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch group NN, the leader of the life insurance market in Romania, expands its product portfolio by launching home insurance products.

NN has been active in the Romanian life insurance market since 1997 and had a market share of 36.6% at the end of last year.

"We enter the general insurance market in Romania, which will allow us to cover the unaddressed needs of customers. As a first step, we aim to help Romanians protect their homes with our new home insurance. In the future, we will continue to invest in diversifying our protection solutions, offered either directly or through a partner," said Fabian Rupprecht, CEO of International Insurance at NN Group.

With the new optional home insurance from NN, the customers can ensure their apartment or house, including the facilities that ensure the general operation of the building, from the solar panels to water or gas supply installations.

The insurance covers the risk of earthquakes, floods, landslides, fires, explosions, lightning, storms, and other whims of nature, as well as theft or vandalism.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 08:32
05 October 2020
Business
Romania’s insurance market, up 3.4% in H1
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:28
Business

Dutch group NN enters home insurance segment in Romania

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch group NN, the leader of the life insurance market in Romania, expands its product portfolio by launching home insurance products.

NN has been active in the Romanian life insurance market since 1997 and had a market share of 36.6% at the end of last year.

"We enter the general insurance market in Romania, which will allow us to cover the unaddressed needs of customers. As a first step, we aim to help Romanians protect their homes with our new home insurance. In the future, we will continue to invest in diversifying our protection solutions, offered either directly or through a partner," said Fabian Rupprecht, CEO of International Insurance at NN Group.

With the new optional home insurance from NN, the customers can ensure their apartment or house, including the facilities that ensure the general operation of the building, from the solar panels to water or gas supply installations.

The insurance covers the risk of earthquakes, floods, landslides, fires, explosions, lightning, storms, and other whims of nature, as well as theft or vandalism.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 08:32
05 October 2020
Business
Romania’s insurance market, up 3.4% in H1
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant
08 October 2020
Social
Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year