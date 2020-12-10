Dutch group NN enters home insurance segment in Romania

Dutch group NN, the leader of the life insurance market in Romania, expands its product portfolio by launching home insurance products.

NN has been active in the Romanian life insurance market since 1997 and had a market share of 36.6% at the end of last year.

"We enter the general insurance market in Romania, which will allow us to cover the unaddressed needs of customers. As a first step, we aim to help Romanians protect their homes with our new home insurance. In the future, we will continue to invest in diversifying our protection solutions, offered either directly or through a partner," said Fabian Rupprecht, CEO of International Insurance at NN Group.

With the new optional home insurance from NN, the customers can ensure their apartment or house, including the facilities that ensure the general operation of the building, from the solar panels to water or gas supply installations.

The insurance covers the risk of earthquakes, floods, landslides, fires, explosions, lightning, storms, and other whims of nature, as well as theft or vandalism.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

