Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:28
Real Estate
C&W Echinox: Almost nine in ten houses in Romania are over 30 years old
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Only 1.22 million, or 13.4% of Romania's total housing units stock, are newer than 30 years, according to a report compiled by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox based on official statistics.

The report identifies the regions where the demand for new housing units might be above average.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The residential stock mainly includes apartments built under the communist regime, having a low degree of comfort in most cases.

In only three of Romania's counties, the share of residences built in the last 30 years exceeds 20% of the total stock: Constanța (22.1%), Cluj (22%), and Suceava (21.4%).

At the opposite pole are Teleorman (5,6%), Hunedoara (5.6%), and Caraş-Severin (4.1%), where the residential stock is overwhelmingly dominated by dwellings built more than 30 years ago.

In the Bucharest - Ilfov region, the share of residences built between 1990 and 2019 is 16.8%, with a significant difference between the Capital (10.3%) and Ilfov county (46.1%).

This situation illustrates a high appetite for new projects located in the capital's neighboring towns, such as Popești Leordeni, Chiajna, Bragadiru, or Voluntari.

In total absolute numbers, in Bucharest and Ilfov, some 90,000 residences have been built over the last 30 years.

"In the cities with a better economic evolution, such as Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Constanța, Timiș, or Sibiu, the new residential share is above the national average. Still, even in these counties, there is still enough room for development to improve the living conditions. Other counties such as Bihor, Dolj or Prahova, have positive demographic and macroeconomic indicators and a new residential deficit, so they have a good potential for residential development," says  Mihaela Pană, Partner Residential Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 09:15
23 September 2020
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United turns One Verdi Park into all-residential project
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:28
Real Estate
C&W Echinox: Almost nine in ten houses in Romania are over 30 years old
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Only 1.22 million, or 13.4% of Romania's total housing units stock, are newer than 30 years, according to a report compiled by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox based on official statistics.

The report identifies the regions where the demand for new housing units might be above average.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The residential stock mainly includes apartments built under the communist regime, having a low degree of comfort in most cases.

In only three of Romania's counties, the share of residences built in the last 30 years exceeds 20% of the total stock: Constanța (22.1%), Cluj (22%), and Suceava (21.4%).

At the opposite pole are Teleorman (5,6%), Hunedoara (5.6%), and Caraş-Severin (4.1%), where the residential stock is overwhelmingly dominated by dwellings built more than 30 years ago.

In the Bucharest - Ilfov region, the share of residences built between 1990 and 2019 is 16.8%, with a significant difference between the Capital (10.3%) and Ilfov county (46.1%).

This situation illustrates a high appetite for new projects located in the capital's neighboring towns, such as Popești Leordeni, Chiajna, Bragadiru, or Voluntari.

In total absolute numbers, in Bucharest and Ilfov, some 90,000 residences have been built over the last 30 years.

"In the cities with a better economic evolution, such as Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, Constanța, Timiș, or Sibiu, the new residential share is above the national average. Still, even in these counties, there is still enough room for development to improve the living conditions. Other counties such as Bihor, Dolj or Prahova, have positive demographic and macroeconomic indicators and a new residential deficit, so they have a good potential for residential development," says  Mihaela Pană, Partner Residential Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 09:15
23 September 2020
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United turns One Verdi Park into all-residential project
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote