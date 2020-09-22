Profile picture for user sfodor
Politics
Center-right candidate presents priorities of his program for Bucharest City Hall
22 September 2020
Nicușor Dan, the candidate for the Bucharest mayor seat backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the USR-Plus Alliance, presented on Monday, September 21, the priorities of his program for the 2020-2024 mandate he hopes to win this weekend. 

It comes five days before the local elections, scheduled for September 27.

The program covers 13 chapters concerning the development of Bucharest, measures to increase the quality of living in the city, as well as investment projects and other measures. It includes initiatives such as an overground metro, modernizing the public transport, sanctions against polluters, and a network of parking lots around the city.

The program puts forward “a partnership for the New Bucharest,” the name for a management model for the City Hall, based on "administrative transparency, eliminating corruption and waste, citizen participation, focus on specific results, digitalization, and inter-institutional cooperation."

It also aims for “a real collaboration” with the district city halls, surrounding localities, and the administration of Ilfov county in order to solve the issues shared by the city and the metropolitan area.

