Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 08:34
Politics
RO ruling, opposition parties agree on appointing head of financial markets regulator
25 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MPs of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL) and opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) have all agreed to support a sole candidate for the top position in the country's financial markets supervisory authority (ASF), Profit.ro reported.

340 of the 360 votes expressed were in favor of Nicu Marcu - formerly a vice president of the Court of Auditors.

Marcu worked in the past as a chief accountant in state-owned forestry companies. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Craiova, where he graduated from the Economics and Law Schools and developed an academic career.

His resume is not precisely what the market players expected for the head of the financial markets' supervisory body, particularly given the challenges in the insurance market and the fragile position of the private pensions market often under attack from politicians. However, the rare political consensus that made possible his appointment bodes well for the political support he might enjoy in pursuing his plans.

As regards his plans, Marcu declared that his first action, if appointed as ASF head, would be to iron out the public and internal conflicts within the institution. In his online hearing by the parliamentary committees,

Marcu also said that ASF must be a watchdog of citizens' interests regarding private pensions and praised the returns obtained by private pension fund managers. He also said that the Parliament's decision, taken at the initiative of PSD, to suspend the sale of minority stakes in state-owned companies, was "appropriate" in the current context.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 08:34
Politics
RO ruling, opposition parties agree on appointing head of financial markets regulator
25 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MPs of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL) and opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) have all agreed to support a sole candidate for the top position in the country's financial markets supervisory authority (ASF), Profit.ro reported.

340 of the 360 votes expressed were in favor of Nicu Marcu - formerly a vice president of the Court of Auditors.

Marcu worked in the past as a chief accountant in state-owned forestry companies. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Craiova, where he graduated from the Economics and Law Schools and developed an academic career.

His resume is not precisely what the market players expected for the head of the financial markets' supervisory body, particularly given the challenges in the insurance market and the fragile position of the private pensions market often under attack from politicians. However, the rare political consensus that made possible his appointment bodes well for the political support he might enjoy in pursuing his plans.

As regards his plans, Marcu declared that his first action, if appointed as ASF head, would be to iron out the public and internal conflicts within the institution. In his online hearing by the parliamentary committees,

Marcu also said that ASF must be a watchdog of citizens' interests regarding private pensions and praised the returns obtained by private pension fund managers. He also said that the Parliament's decision, taken at the initiative of PSD, to suspend the sale of minority stakes in state-owned companies, was "appropriate" in the current context.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO