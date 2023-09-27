NewLaw.ro and Fairo join forces in Strategic Partnership, to empower small and medium businesses with Comprehensive Legal and Finance Administration Services

News from Companies

NewLaw.ro, the pioneering digital platform for lawyer collaborations, and Fairo, the innovative financial administration solution for freelancers, announce their strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of legal and invoicing services. The essence of this partnership lies in the reciprocal support and growth it fosters.

NewLaw.ro and Fairo come together to empower freelancers, solo entrepreneurs, and start-ups with the tools they need to navigate the legal and financial aspects of their businesses seamlessly.

Key Objectives for NewLaw.ro - Fairo partnership

Firstly, both companies aim to provide start-ups, freelancers, and solo entrepreneurs with accessible, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solutions for their legal and administrative needs.

Secondly, both NewLaw.ro and Fairo recognize the significance of freelancers, solo entrepreneurs, and start-ups as the backbone of innovation and economic growth. This partnership represents a collective effort to simplify and streamline their business operations, allowing them to focus on what they do best.

Additionally, the partnership seeks to democratise access to professional legal and invoicing services, ensuring that all entrepreneurs, regardless of their size or resources, can benefit from top-tier support.

Lastly, NewLaw.ro and Fairo are dedicated to mutual growth and innovation, continuously enhancing their platforms to meet the evolving needs of their users.

As part of this strategic partnership, both platforms will feature dedicated sections on their websites, as well as provide exclusive offers for their clients, thus facilitating the access of small businesses to services provided by both companies.

NewLaw.ro: All you need, from lawyers to legal services, in one platform.

NewLaw.ro, developed and implemented by lawyer Bogdan Ilie and his colleagues from the NDI Law team, is the first digital platform for collaborating with a lawyer in Romania and one of the few digital legal entrepreneurship projects in the country aiming to streamline the client-lawyer relationship by facilitating remote collaboration.

As such, the platform supports Romanians and beyond who require various legal services provided by lawyers, regardless of their location. The platform includes lawyers specialised in all types of legal services, including Public Procurement, Labor Law, Family Law, Administrative Law, Tax Law, and Business Criminal Law. It serves as a comprehensive tool for collaboration with these professionals, from exchanging offers and contracts to managing documents for legal processes.

“NewLaw.ro serves as a bridge between clients and lawyers, the main advantages are the simplification of the lawyer-client relationship and increased efficiency in terms of time, availability, and costs. Our collaboration with Fairo is founded on the principle of mutual empowerment. By combining legal expertise with innovative invoicing solutions, we aim to provide comprehensive support to the entrepreneurial community”, says Bogdan Ilie (in picture below), lawyer and founder of NewLaw.ro

Fairo: Surprisingly simple financial administration for freelancers

Fairo, an innovative financial administration solution powered by Raiffeisen Bank International, provides freelancers with essential business functions, such as quickly issuing professional invoices from mobile or desktop, bank account connection and automatic tracking of their invoices payment status, as well as smart bookkeeping and tax calculations for PFAs and PFAs, all available in one intuitive app.

The Fairo application was created with the goal of providing freelancers and small businesses with an automated and simple-to-use solution for their finance administration, so they could spend less time with administrative tasks and more time focusing on what they really love to do. Fairo has more than 20.000 registered users, with more than 12.000 based in Romania, as Romania is a strategic market for Fairo.

“Our app provides freelancers and entrepreneurs with everything they need to manage all the necessary paperwork quickly and effortlessly, so they can get paid for their work, while staying legally compliant at all times. We focus on automating all the steps in the process of issuing invoices, from prefilled client data to automatic payment status, as well as providing simple and smart bookkeeping for PFAs and PFIs, which prepares all the data needed for filling in their tax declaration. In addition, our partnership with NewLaw.ro exemplifies our shared commitment to simplifying the entrepreneurial journey. Our platforms are designed to complement each other, offering a holistic solution that elevates the experience of freelancers, solo entrepreneurs, and start-ups”, adds Andrii Hidulian (in picture below), Managing Director at Fairo.

*This is a Press release.