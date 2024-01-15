The first 9 new trolleybuses out of the order of 100 units from Solaris (Poland) have left the factory and will arrive in Bucharest on January 19, as announced by the deputy mayor of the capital, Stelian Bujduveanu.

The contract for the new trolleybuses was signed in December 2022 for approximately RON 300 million (EUR 60 million). The funds for their purchase were provided by the Environmental Fund Administration, through non-reimbursable European funds.

The trolleybuses manufactured in Poland have a length of 12 meters, a minimum autonomy of 20 kilometers, air conditioning, wheelchair access ramp, low-floor design, and USB outlets. Each vehicle will have a capacity of 90 passengers and 27 seats.

The vehicles will be equipped with a rechargeable electric energy storage system, ITS equipment with passenger counting and information functions (audio-visual), infotainment, video surveillance, Wi-Fi internet network, and an online communication system.

The new trolleybuses will be needed, as tram services will be suspended in some areas of Bucharest in 2024.

(Photo source: Stelian Bujduveanu on Facebook)