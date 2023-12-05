Energy

New law prompts concerns about generating large "fake prosumers" in Romania

05 December 2023

The Romanian Energy Suppliers Association (AFEER) asked president Klaus Iohannis to return to Parliament a law on the internal energy market that provides that the so-called prosumers with installed power up to 900 kW are exempt from paying balancing fees, while the European regulation says that only those up to 400 kW can benefit from this exemption.

A 900 kW PV installation is much larger than a home consumer's needs for their own consumption and can even be sufficient for a factory. For such a capacity, the necessary investment amounts to EUR 1 million, Profit.ro reported.

For comparison, for a house, an installation is earmarked, on average, between 3 and 15 kW (15 kW means about 80 square meters of panels).

In the election year, Romania is ready to include in the list of prosumers 900 kW projects, compared to the current level of 400 kW, in the context where a 5 kW investment can meet the energy consumption needs of a house, wrote Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anatoliygleb/Dreamstime.com)

1

