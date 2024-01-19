Eastern Romania: New building to house National Opera in Iaşi

The Romanian National Opera in Iaşi, eastern Romania, will move to a new venue set to be built on a 9,500 sqm plot of land, culture minister Raluca Turcan announced.

According to the official, the government proposed the transfer of a land area of 9,510 sqm to the National Opera of Iași, on which the new building will be erected.

“Today, a huge step was taken to start this large-scale investment, given that the financing has already been secured through the Framework Loan Agreement between Romania and the Development Bank of the Council of Europe, and the missing element was the identification and allocation of the site for the future construction,” Turcan said.

According to the minister, this will be one of the most important investments in the local cultural sector in recent decades.

