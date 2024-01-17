Politics

New British ambassador to Romania to take office

17 January 2024

United Kingdom’s new ambassador to Romania, Giles Portman, is set to officially become fully accredited after beginning his tenure in Bucharest in October 2023. 

Portman will present his letters of accreditation to Romania’s Presidential Administration on January 22, 2024.

Throughout his career, Giles Portman has held various roles in British diplomacy and worked in numerous countries, including the United States, at the Permanent Representation of the United Kingdom to the United Nations in New York; Belgium, at the Permanent British Representation in Brussels; Czechia, at the British Embassy in Prague; and Turkey, as the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Ankara. 

Married and with two children, the new ambassador holds vast expertise in European affairs gathered during various positions within the EU Department and later the Europe Department of the British Foreign Office. He has spent 8 years in Brussels as an expert within the European Commission. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

