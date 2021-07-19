Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 13:47
Business

New director Frederico Monteiro will lead BAT’s operations in Central Europe South Area from Bucharest

19 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Frederico Monteiro, currently Regional Marketing Manager for Europe and North Africa (ENA), is British American Tobacco’s new Central Europe South Area Director, the company announced. He will be based in Bucharest, leading BAT’s operations for seven markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Monteiro will replace Ram Addanki, who will retire from the business at the end of July.  Addanki has been with BAT for over 27 years in different markets.

Frederico Monteiro joined BAT in Brazil almost 13 years ago. In 2009 he moved to Japan as Marketing Director, subsequently becoming GM Japan. He then moved to the Centre, taking on the Group Head of Product and Innovations role and then Marketing Director for reduced risk products. In February 2019, Monteiro took over the Regional Marketing Manager role for ENA.

BAT is the tobacco industry leader in Romania, with over 50% market share and more than 3.000 workers. In 2020, BAT became the largest contributor to Romania’s budget after paying over RON 9.6 billion in taxes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BAT)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 13:39
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 13:47
Business

New director Frederico Monteiro will lead BAT’s operations in Central Europe South Area from Bucharest

19 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Frederico Monteiro, currently Regional Marketing Manager for Europe and North Africa (ENA), is British American Tobacco’s new Central Europe South Area Director, the company announced. He will be based in Bucharest, leading BAT’s operations for seven markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Monteiro will replace Ram Addanki, who will retire from the business at the end of July.  Addanki has been with BAT for over 27 years in different markets.

Frederico Monteiro joined BAT in Brazil almost 13 years ago. In 2009 he moved to Japan as Marketing Director, subsequently becoming GM Japan. He then moved to the Centre, taking on the Group Head of Product and Innovations role and then Marketing Director for reduced risk products. In February 2019, Monteiro took over the Regional Marketing Manager role for ENA.

BAT is the tobacco industry leader in Romania, with over 50% market share and more than 3.000 workers. In 2020, BAT became the largest contributor to Romania’s budget after paying over RON 9.6 billion in taxes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BAT)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 13:39
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks