New director Frederico Monteiro will lead BAT’s operations in Central Europe South Area from Bucharest

Frederico Monteiro, currently Regional Marketing Manager for Europe and North Africa (ENA), is British American Tobacco’s new Central Europe South Area Director, the company announced. He will be based in Bucharest, leading BAT’s operations for seven markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Monteiro will replace Ram Addanki, who will retire from the business at the end of July. Addanki has been with BAT for over 27 years in different markets.

Frederico Monteiro joined BAT in Brazil almost 13 years ago. In 2009 he moved to Japan as Marketing Director, subsequently becoming GM Japan. He then moved to the Centre, taking on the Group Head of Product and Innovations role and then Marketing Director for reduced risk products. In February 2019, Monteiro took over the Regional Marketing Manager role for ENA.

BAT is the tobacco industry leader in Romania, with over 50% market share and more than 3.000 workers. In 2020, BAT became the largest contributor to Romania’s budget after paying over RON 9.6 billion in taxes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BAT)