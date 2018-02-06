New app provides real-time information about ski slopes in Romania

A team of Romanian IT specialists launched a mobile app that lets users post or find out real-time information about the ski slopes in Romania.

Via this app, which is called Onpiste, users can share or find out information about the condition of the ski slopes, the quality of snow, the waiting time at cable transport facilities, and the weather, local Mediafax reported. It includes an interactive map and an alphabetical list of the almost 50 ski areas and slopes in Romania, the number of slopes, as well as their length and difficulty.

“It’s like the Waze app drivers use, but it’s used by the ski community,” said project manager Sergiu Suteu.

The app is available for both iOS and Android operating systems.

“In the next period, the app will be improved so as to allow users to complete the information with photos taken on ski slopes, video reviews or chat, as well as a calendar of events – winter celebrations, sports competitions, concerts scheduled during the ski season in Romania,” Suteu added.

The Romanian IT specialists also plan to extend the app to ski slopes in Europe, especially those who are frequented by Romanian skiers.

Irina Marica, [email protected]