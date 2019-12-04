Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 19:46
Business
Former Baneasa mall manager takes over as GM of big Romanian restaurant group
12 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek executive Giorgios Argentopoulos, a former general manager of Baneasa Developments, the company that owns the Baneasa Shopping City mall in Bucharest, will replace American Mark Hilton as CEO of Sphera Franchise Group, one of the biggest restaurant groups in Romania.

Hilton has been CEO and member of the board of Sphera Franchise Group since May 2017 and prepared the company’s listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that year. Before that, he had managed, since 2011, the local companies that owned the KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Romania, which were later merged into Sphera Franchise Group.

In the last nine years, Sphera Franchise Group has expanded its restaurant network from 61 to 138 units and increased its consolidated sales almost fourfold, to RON 771 million (EUR 165 million). The company launched its first KFC restaurants in Italy and brought the Taco Bell brand to Romania in this period.

Giorgios Argentopoulos will start in his new role from May 1, 2019. He came to Romania in July 2001, as operational manager of telecom group Romtelecom (now Telekom Romania) and in 2007 he took over as CEO of the group of real estate companies controlled by Romanian investor Gabriel Popoviciu, which includes Baneasa Developments, Baneasa Investments, Baneasa Business, and Technology Park, and others. He stepped down as CEO in June 2017 but remained Chairman of Baneasa Developments and other firms in the group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sphera Franchise Group is controlled by three Romanian investors, Lucian Vlad, Radu Dimofte, and Nicolae Badea, former business partners of Gabriel Popoviciu.

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and worked for almost ten years for Ziarul Financiar, the main financial newspaper in Romania. For the last six years he was editor of the capital markets section in Ziarul Financiar. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in May 2014 as editor and partner. Besides capital markets he is also interested in trends in economy, banking and politics. He is passionate about sports, movies and literature, especially crime fiction and political intrigues (Game of Thrones). He would like to live in the countryside one day, groom a vineyard and write his own literature. Email him for interviews, conferences and story pitches at [email protected]

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 06/16/2014 - 09:30
16 June 2014
Profiles & Interviews
The passionate sailor who steers the busiest mall in Bucharest

As a child, he wanted to be a matador, but he was born in the wrong country, he says. But that childhood dream never...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 19:46
Business
Former Baneasa mall manager takes over as GM of big Romanian restaurant group
12 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek executive Giorgios Argentopoulos, a former general manager of Baneasa Developments, the company that owns the Baneasa Shopping City mall in Bucharest, will replace American Mark Hilton as CEO of Sphera Franchise Group, one of the biggest restaurant groups in Romania.

Hilton has been CEO and member of the board of Sphera Franchise Group since May 2017 and prepared the company’s listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that year. Before that, he had managed, since 2011, the local companies that owned the KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Romania, which were later merged into Sphera Franchise Group.

In the last nine years, Sphera Franchise Group has expanded its restaurant network from 61 to 138 units and increased its consolidated sales almost fourfold, to RON 771 million (EUR 165 million). The company launched its first KFC restaurants in Italy and brought the Taco Bell brand to Romania in this period.

Giorgios Argentopoulos will start in his new role from May 1, 2019. He came to Romania in July 2001, as operational manager of telecom group Romtelecom (now Telekom Romania) and in 2007 he took over as CEO of the group of real estate companies controlled by Romanian investor Gabriel Popoviciu, which includes Baneasa Developments, Baneasa Investments, Baneasa Business, and Technology Park, and others. He stepped down as CEO in June 2017 but remained Chairman of Baneasa Developments and other firms in the group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sphera Franchise Group is controlled by three Romanian investors, Lucian Vlad, Radu Dimofte, and Nicolae Badea, former business partners of Gabriel Popoviciu.

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and worked for almost ten years for Ziarul Financiar, the main financial newspaper in Romania. For the last six years he was editor of the capital markets section in Ziarul Financiar. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in May 2014 as editor and partner. Besides capital markets he is also interested in trends in economy, banking and politics. He is passionate about sports, movies and literature, especially crime fiction and political intrigues (Game of Thrones). He would like to live in the countryside one day, groom a vineyard and write his own literature. Email him for interviews, conferences and story pitches at [email protected]

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 06/16/2014 - 09:30
16 June 2014
Profiles & Interviews
The passionate sailor who steers the busiest mall in Bucharest

As a child, he wanted to be a matador, but he was born in the wrong country, he says. But that childhood dream never...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us