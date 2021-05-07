Romania’s Neversea music festival postponed to 2022

Neversea, a music festival held at the Romanian seaside, has been postponed to 2022, the organizers announced.

The festival, held on a beach in Constanţa, on the Black Sea coast, was due to take place between July 8 and July 11.

The organizers first decided to reschedule the event as the current sanitary rules allowed a limited audience. At the end of last week, they announced the festival would be rescheduled to provide the best experience for the audience and the artists.

“After a careful review of our options, some of which included moving Neversea in the fall, we decided not to make anyone compromise on their experience - the audience, the crew, nor the artists. […] In other words, as summer is our only true option, the alternative we are left with is to postpone Neversea for the summer of 2022,” an announcement on the event’s Facebook page reads.

Those who already purchased tickets will be notified about their options by email.

Electric Castle, one of Romania's largest music festivals, was also rescheduled to 2022 but it will hold a special ten-day edition this year held "in a formula adapted to the pandemic context."

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

